* Bharti Infratel, Blackstone, Carlyle among likely bidders
* American Tower, Providence Equity also potential suitors
* Tower unit stake sale to help cut debt at Reliance Comm
(Adds details on Reliance debt, source comments, industry
context)
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Aman Shah
MUMBAI, July 31 India's Reliance Communications
has revived a plan to sell a stake in its tower unit,
attracting early interest from U.S. private equity firms as well
as sector rivals, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Reliance Communications, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone
carrier, is looking at a valuation of about $4 billion for the
unit, which has about 45,000 mobile phone masts, the sources
said.
The stake sale is key for Reliance Communications, the
most-leveraged Indian telecoms carrier with $5.8 billion in net
debt as of the end of March. Past efforts to sell a stake in the
unit or to take it public failed to go through.
This time, private equity firms including Blackstone,
Providence Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group have
shown an interest in bidding, said the sources, requesting
anonymity as the information was not public.
From the industry side, American Tower Corp and
India's Bharti Infratel Ltd were other potential
suitors for the 51 percent stake to be offered in Reliance
Infratel, they said.
"We keep evaluating options on an ongoing basis and are open
to opportunities provided there is a strategic fit," a Bharti
group spokesman said in a statement, although he did not
specifically confirm possible interest in the unit.
A Reliance Communications spokesman declined to comment. The
company said in a regulatory filing in May that it was looking
to monetise its tower assets by March 2016.
Blackstone, Carlyle and American Tower, which has a presence
in the Indian market, declined comment. Providence Equity could
not be immediately reached for comment.
India's mobile phone tower sector, which was hit by a court
order in 2012 cancelling the permits of several carriers, is
expected to see higher demand and tenancies as operators step up
the rollout of networks to meet a surge in data uptake.
Domestic tower companies may be interested because of an
increase in demand from new carriers such as Reliance Jio
Infocomm that are preparing to roll out 4G services, said one of
the sources.
Another of the sources said Reliance Communications was
expected to transfer $1.5 billion of its debt to the tower
company on a non-recourse basis after closure of the deal, which
is likely in October.
The tower unit's parent also expects to get at least $1
billion in net proceeds for the stake, which would be used to
pay off its high-cost rupee debt, the source added.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aman Shah; Additional
reporting by Karen Rebelo; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Edmund Klamann)