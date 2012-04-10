NEW DELHI, April 10 The undersea cable unit of
India's Reliance Communications has received an "in
principle" approval from the Singapore stock exchange for its
initial public offering of shares, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
Proceeds from the listing of the unit will be about 70
billion rupees ($1.4 billion), said the source, declining to be
named as details of the deal are not public yet. The source said
the listing would take place in the current quarter.
($1=51.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)