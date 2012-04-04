(Adds quote from Fiat chairman, reason for shakeup, 2011 loss)
MILAN, April 4 The shareholder group that
controls Italy's RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it
will slim down the number of board members at RCS, in a move
that is expected to cut shareholder interference and help boost
financial performance.
In a statement, the shareholder group said the board will
drop from 22 members to 12, adding it had accepted the request
of board member Diego Della Valle, the owner of shoe group Tod's
, to exit the group.
In the shakeup, Chairman Piergaetano Marchetti will step
down, replaced by academic Angelo Provasoli. Chief Executive
Antonello Perricone will also leave, people familiar with the
situation said.
A new CEO is expected to be named in time for the group's
upcoming shareholders' meeting on May 2.
RCS, which publishes Italy's leading daily, Corriere della
Sera, posted a 322 million e uro loss in 2011, mainly due to a
writedown of an acquisition in Spain.
Like other publishers, the company has struggled in recent
years to stem steady losses in advertising revenue as readers
increasingly look to the Internet for news.
The boardroom shakeup is unusual for Italy and is
particularly surprising at RCS, which counts some of the
country's top companies as its shareholders.
The publisher's 22-person board is a holdover from the
chummy business atmosphere that used to prevail at the Italian
blue-chip club known as "salotto buono."
Two of the group's largest shareholders, Fiat and
Mediobanca, were pushing for a clean sweep, slashing
the board to 12.
Fiat Chairman John Elkann, who spearheaded the changes, said
earlier Wednesday that the move was "indispensable to give the
company the governance it needs."
Elkann has gained insight into the publishing industry as
chairman and CEO of Exor, an investment company that
holds 5 percent of British news magazine The Economist.
Fiat holds 10.5 percent of RCS, and Mediobanca has a 14.2
percent stake.
"The clumsy and spurious behaviour of some of its (board)
members in recent days has prompted me to ask determinedly to
free my shares from all ties," Della Valle said in a statement.
He said he believed the Corriere della Sera needed to remain
independent.
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi and Jennifer Clark)