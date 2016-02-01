(Rewrites throughout with details from court filings)
By Tracy Rucinski
Feb 1 Brokerage firm RCS Capital Corp
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a
prearranged plan to restructure debt and give lenders control of
its profitable Cetera investment advisory arm and take it
private.
RCS Capital, founded by real-estate investor Nicholas
Schorsch, ran into debt trouble after a string of costly
acquisitions and deteriorating market conditions. An accounting
scandal at a separate business run by Schorsch also dented
investor sentiment.
The New York-based holding company had announced plans for a
voluntary bankruptcy petition in early January after a failed
plan to sell assets to private equity firm Apollo Global
Management.
RCS Capital listed total assets of $2 billion and debts of
$1 billion in its Chapter 11 filing in Delaware, court documents
showed on Monday. It said it expects the proceedings to be
completed in May.
Under the restructuring plan, lenders will inject $150
million into broker-dealer Cetera and ties to Schorsch will be
cut by eliminating common shares and some $500 million in
preferred stock, court documents showed.
"These actions continue to advance our broader plan to
become a Cetera-only, independent, well-capitalized, private
company, no longer burdened with legacy issues," Larry Roth,
Chief Executive of Cetera said in a statement.
Schorsch was RCS Capital's largest shareholder and chairman
until 2014, when he resigned from its board and others after his
real estate investment trust American Realty Capital Properties
Inc disclosed accounting errors.
RCS will also receive debtor-in-possession financing of $100
million.
Cetera, which RCS Capital acquired for $1.5 billion in 2014,
has not filed for Chapter 11 protection and its employees,
advisers and trade vendors will not be affected by the parent's
bankruptcy, the two companies said.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware,
Case No 16-10223.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Aurindom Mukherjee
and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Andrew Hay)