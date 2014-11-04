By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 4 Problems at real estate
investment trust giant American Realty Capital Properties
escalated on Tuesday when LPL Financial Holdings
said it will temporarily prohibit its almost 14,000
brokers from selling products sponsored by ARCP and RCS Capital
Corp.
American Realty Capital and RCS Capital are separate
companies, but both were founded by REIT magnate Nicholas
Schorsch, chairman and former chief executive of ARCP and
executive chairman of RCS Capital.
Last Wednesday, ARCP fired two senior executives, citing
accounting irregularities, and said it will restate earnings for
the first half of the year. <ID:nL4N0SO6NQ>
Amanda Keating, an LPL spokeswoman, declined to comment on
specific products or whether the company would redeem sales
already made. LPL provides financial products and services to
independent brokers and financial advisers.
LPL's decision follows similar decisions by smaller
independent brokerage firms.
Securities America, which sells investments through more
than 1,770 brokers, said on Monday it has suspended sales of
ARCP's Capital Properties V REIT and Phillips Edison/ARC Grocery
Center REIT II. The suspension will continue "until our due
diligence team has time to review potential implications of the
recent news regarding American Realty Capital Partners," Natalie
Hadley, a Securities America spokeswoman wrote in an email.
AIG Advisor Group, which includes six brokerage firms with
more than 6,000 independent brokers, has suspended sales of the
Philips Edison REIT and American Realty Capital New York City
REIT, a spokeswoman wrote in an email. "The suspensions are
considered temporary, but indefinite" pending a due diligence
review, she wrote.
Andrew Backman, a spokesman for RCS Capital, said the firm
is responding to questions from brokers about the recent events.
"Based upon our discussions, it is evident that broker
dealers understand the value of RCS-distributed products and are
eager to work aggressively with us to resolve any outstanding
questions in the very near term," he said.
LPL competes with RCS Capital, which owns six brokerage
firms servicing independent brokers.
The crisis at ARCP escalated on Monday when RCS Capital
canceled a deal to buy an asset management firm called Cole
Capital from ARCP. ARCP said the move breached the acquisition
agreement.
Shares of RCS Capital fell 20.3 percent on Tuesday to
$10.91, well below their 52-week high of $39.98. RCS executives,
many of whom once worked for Schorsch at ARCP, had earlier told
investors that Cole Capital would add more than $100 million to
its 2015 earnings.
Shares of ARCP traded up for the first time in a week on
Tuesday, gaining 3.8 percent to close at $8.15 a share.
An ARCP spokesman did not comment on the decisions by LPL
and the other firms.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)