Aug 6 RCS Capital Corp, an independent brokerage holding company, delayed its second-quarter earnings report by several hours on Thursday, saying in a regulatory filing it is finalizing "a pending material transaction."

Shares soared after the disclosure, jumping as high as $7.12 before easing to $6.85, up 14.2 percent. The stock has been battered since a real estate investment trust (REIT) owned by RCS Capital's former chairman, Nicholas Schorsch, disclosed accounting irregularities in October 2015.

RCS Capital is the parent of the Cetera independent broker franchise, which was built by Schorsch. It also runs a wholesale business that sells high-commission but illiquid REITs from Schorsch and other firms to rival brokerage firms for sale to retail investors.

Brokers would be banned from selling such products into clients' retirement accounts under a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Company officials would not comment on the pending transaction. In a note to investors, Citigroup analyst Bill Katz speculated RCS may be shedding the wholesale unit, or other non-core investment banking and asset management businesses.

The wholesale unit has struggled as many brokerages stopped selling its core inventory of REITs and other funds that were developed by Schorsch entities since the October announcement.

RCS originally scheduled an early-morning earnings announcement with a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. The call is now set for 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Analysts surveyed prior to Thursday's announcement of the pending transaction estimated second-quarter profit of 41 cents a share, up from 8 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)