May 21 Cetera Financial Group, the independent brokerage business of RCS Capital Corp, named Erinn Ford as president of its advisory unit.

Ford's appointment comes soon after RCS Capital named Larry Roth as the chief executive of Cetera Financial earlier in May, as part of a management shakeup.

RCS Capital bought Cetera in April for about $1.2 billion.

Ford, 44, joined Cetera Financial in 2012 as a senior vice president of its advisory business. Prior to joining Cetera, she served as chief operations officer and chief marketing officer of an independent broker-dealer and investment advisor.

Ford will report to Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors.