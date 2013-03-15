UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 15 Debt-laden Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is considering two rights issues to resolve its financial problems, and will give the go-ahead to launch the first one later this month, sources said.
RCS, which owns the influential Corriere della Sera newspaper, has unveiled a large-scale restructuring that includes a capital increase and the sale of a wide range of assets.
"A double capital hike is possible or perhaps even inevitable," one of the sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The sources said a first issue should be worth, as expected, 400 million euros ($519 million) and will be decided on March 27 when the board meets to approve the company's 2012 results.
A second rights issue could be launched further down the road, the source said without giving a precise timeframe. Media reports said the second cash call could come next year.
RCS's board and its shareholders including carmaker Fiat and banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo , are due to meet next week to discuss the financial aspects of the plan, the sources said. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources