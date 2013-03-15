MILAN, March 15 Debt-laden Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is considering two rights issues to resolve its financial problems, and will give the go-ahead to launch the first one later this month, sources said.

RCS, which owns the influential Corriere della Sera newspaper, has unveiled a large-scale restructuring that includes a capital increase and the sale of a wide range of assets.

"A double capital hike is possible or perhaps even inevitable," one of the sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The sources said a first issue should be worth, as expected, 400 million euros ($519 million) and will be decided on March 27 when the board meets to approve the company's 2012 results.

A second rights issue could be launched further down the road, the source said without giving a precise timeframe. Media reports said the second cash call could come next year.

RCS's board and its shareholders including carmaker Fiat and banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo , are due to meet next week to discuss the financial aspects of the plan, the sources said. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)