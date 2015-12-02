Dec 2 A brokerage firm tied to real estate
investor Nicholas Schorsch has agreed to wind down its wholesale
distribution business and pay $3 million to resolve claims by
Massachusetts' securities regulators that it fraudulently cast
shareholder proxy votes.
RCS Capital Corp said Wednesday that as part of a
settlement with Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth
William Galvin, it would terminate its registration nationally
for the business, Realty Capital Securities.
The settlement raises questions about the fate of the $6
million deal announced last month in which RCS Capital agreed to
sell the wholesale distribution business to private equity firm
Apollo Global Management. Apollo declined comment.
Mark Auerbach, RCS Capital's nonexecutive chairman, in a
statement said the decision to wind down the wholesale business
"was essential to our continuing efforts to create a leaner,
more efficient organization."
Schorsch, RCS Capital's largest shareholder, was its
chairman until last year, when he resigned from its board and
others after his real estate investment trust American Realty
Capital Properties Inc disclosed accounting errors.
Wednesday's settlement came after Galvin on Nov. 12 filed an
administrative case against Boston-based Realty Capital
Securities alleging that employees masqueraded as shareholders
to cast proxy votes in favor of management proposals.
Those votes concerned Business Development Corporation of
America, an investment program sponsored by Schorsch's American
Realty Capital, or AR Capital, regulators said.
A September proxy vote was a prerequisite for a deal with
Apollo to buy real estate assets from Schorsch, regulators said.
While that $19 billion deal collapsed, Apollo's deal to buy
Realty Capital Securities went forward at a reduced asking
price, regulators said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)