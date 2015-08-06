NEW YORK Aug 6 Shares of RCS Capital Corp soared 18 percent on Thursday morning on speculation about a major announcement it planned to make and then tumbled 29 percent when the retail brokerage company said it lost $66.1 million in the second quarter, will sell a core business unit and is replacing its top management.

RCS, which owns 11 retail brokerage firms that sell investments through 10,500 independent brokers, also said it expects revenue to remain weak through the rest of the year.

The developments cap a turbulent year for RCS, whose shares are down 70 percent in the past 12 months, while leaving open many questions about its future strategy.

To replenish its capital, RCS is raising $25 million from private equity firm Apollo Global Management and $12.5 million from Luxor Capital Partners, already a major investor in the company. It also said it will simplify its business by selling its "wholesale" business to Apollo for $25 million. That business supplies high-commission real estate funds to rival brokerage firms for sale to retail investors.

RCS was cobbled together by real estate entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch, who bought retail brokerage company Cetera Financial Group in April 2014 with plans to have it sell shares of illiquid real estate investment trusts to small investors. Schorsch added six more small brokerage firms in a year, but his fortunes sagged last October when a REIT he controlled said it had misstated results.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Michael Weil - who took the job in September and will keep it until a replacement is found for him and the company's chief financial officer - said RCS will become a "more simplified" and pure retail brokerage company that is "positioned well to grow and thrive in the face of regulatory headwinds."

He was referring to a rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Labor that would prevent brokers from selling high-commission products for customers' 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts.

Veteran independent brokerage CEO Larry Roth, who is president of the Cetera brokerage businesses, said brokers will get a new menu of Apollo-sponsored "alternative" investment products to sell to wealthier investors. That will make the firm more similar to full-service brokerages such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management , which encourage their brokers to pursue clients with at least $250,000 to invest.

"We need high-quality, institutionally manufactured solutions for our clients," Roth said. "You can't live on stocks, bonds and cash alone."

Apollo has an "appetite to really grow their retail business," he added.

He was pessimistic about a quick rebound from the "soft" second quarter, when investors stayed away from expensive products and those such as interest-rate sensitive variable annuities. LPL Financial, the biggest independent U.S. broker, made a similar forecast on Wednesday.

Like LPL, RCS also will begin selling more advisory accounts to clients rather than traditional brokerage accounts, Weil and Roth said. Advisory accounts are more stable than transaction-based commission accounts because clients pay fees based on money held in their accounts.

Shares of RCS Capital closed at $4.25, down 29.1 percent.

