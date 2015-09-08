(Corrects ticker symbol of RCS Capital Corp in first paragraph
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Aug 10 Shares of brokerage firm RCS
Capital Corp fell 30 percent to an all-time low Monday,
exacerbating a 35 percent decline over the previous two trading
days after it announced a shakeup of its business and
management.
RCS, which owns 11 brokerage firms with more than 9,000
independent brokers, said on Thursday it will divest a major
business, give 5.6 million shares to senior executives and a
major outside investor and replace its chief executive and chief
financial officer. It also announced a loss of $66.1 million in
the second quarter and gave a gloomy outlook for the rest of
2015.
RCS sells investment products and advice to individual
investors through its Cetera Financial Group brokerage unit. The
company was put together in the past two years by real estate
entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch. His business empire began to
face problems in 2014 after his company American Realty Capital
Properties, now known as Vereit, reported a $23 million
accounting error.
Citigroup brokerage firm analyst William Katz on Monday
downgraded RCS stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing liquidity
concerns and the company's need for additional capital. RCS says
it has arranged a solid round of recapitalization and
renegotiated its loan conditions.
RCS is selling its "wholesale" business, which supplies
other retail brokerage firms with "alternative" investments, for
$25 million to private equity firm Apollo Global Management
. An RCS investor, seeking anonymity to comply with his
brokerage firm employer's policies, said he scratched his head
at the low sales price, thinking the company meant to write $250
million.
Many brokerage firms suspended their contracts to sell RCS's
wholesale products after the Schorsch-related accounting issue.
RCS stock was down 30 percent to $2.80 in the early
afternoon, passing its previous low of $2.92. It first issued
shares to the public in June 2013 at $20.
"We see three key issues for the stock in the
intermediate term, even at these levels," Katz wrote in his note
to investors, "liquidity; debt covenant coverage and potentially
the need to raise equity." Citigroup lowered its price target on
the shares to $4 from $18.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Andrew Hay)