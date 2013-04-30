TRIESTE, April 30 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it will not take up its part of a 500-million-euro ($655 million) rights issue planned by the end of July for loss-making publisher RCS Mediagroup.

Generali holds 3.9 percent of RCS Mediagroup.

"We will not exercise our option in the RCS capital increase," said Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco at a shareholders' meeting, confirming press reports. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark)