BRIEF-China SCE says it will issue US$200 mln senior notes due 2022
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
TRIESTE, April 30 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it will not take up its part of a 500-million-euro ($655 million) rights issue planned by the end of July for loss-making publisher RCS Mediagroup.
Generali holds 3.9 percent of RCS Mediagroup.
"We will not exercise our option in the RCS capital increase," said Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco at a shareholders' meeting, confirming press reports. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by xxx)
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.