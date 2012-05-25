MILAN May 25 Italian loss-making publisher RCS
MediaGroup picked Pietro Scott Jovane, the head of
Microsoft Italy, to become its chief executive and lead
the business turnaround, the company said on Friday.
The Milan-based publisher also decided to enter talks with
France's Gallimard over the sale of its French publishing unit
Flammarion, a move that would help cut its almost 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) of net debt.
U.S.-born Jovane, 43, started to work at Microsoft in 2003
after six years at Italian yellow pages group Seat Pagine Gialle
. He will start in his new role at RCS on July 1.
RCS, publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper
Corriere della Sera, started to look for a new CEO in April when
it underwent a board shake-up.
The investor syndicate controlling RCS comprises some of the
top names of Italy's financial and industrial establishment,
from investment bank Mediobanca to car maker Fiat
. Disagreements over strategy among the 12 members of
the syndicate were often blamed for the company's poor financial
performance.
Founded in 1876, Corriere plays a strong role in shaping
Italy's public opinion and is seen as an asset in the country's
political and media landscape.
But like other publishers, the company has struggled in
recent years to stem losses in advertising sales and cut costs
as readers increasingly look to the Internet for news.
RCS posted a 322 million euro ($426 million) loss for 2011,
mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.
($1 = 0.7992 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)