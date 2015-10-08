MILAN Oct 8 RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera, said on Thursday Pietro Scott Jovane had decided to step down as CEO as of October 15.

"The board... has acknowledged the desire of the CEO... to leave his position," the Italian publisher said in a statement.

The CEO's powers have been temporarily handed over to the company's chairman Maurizio Costa until a new CEO can be found, RCS said.

Sources previously said Jovane, who took over as Chief Executive in 2012, had a series of disagreements with parts of the board over the publisher's business plan as well as the recent sale of the book publishing division.

On Monday, the publisher agreed to sell RCS Libri to Arnoldo Mondadori Editore in a 130 million euro deal that will cut its debt and cement its rival's market leadership. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Claudia Cristofori)