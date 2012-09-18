UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, Sept 18 The head of luxury shoemaker TOD'S Diego Della Valle has a stake of 8.695 percent in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, the Italian businessman said on Tuesday confirming earlier reports.
A source close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday that Della Valle had nearly doubled his stake in the publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper Corriere della Sera.
News of the move at the loss-making group pushed its stock 23 percent higher at one stage on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources