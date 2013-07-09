MILAN, July 9 The 5.5 percent stake Fondiaria-SAI holds in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup is not strategic, Fondiaria Chairman Fabio Cerchiai said on Tuesday.

"There are no strategic stakes for an insurance company, there are useful investments," he said on the sidelines of an event.

He said Fondiaria had decided to subscribe to RCS's rights issue to avoid being diluted in the recapitalisation. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini)