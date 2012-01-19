MILAN Jan 19 Italy's RCS MediaGroup has received two offers, including one from prestigious Paris publisher Gallimard for the French publishing house it controls Flammarion, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

RCS MediaGroup is holding on Thursday an executive committee which is evaluating the offers but will not take a decision.

"RCS has received an offer from Gallimard as well as a second one," one source told Reuters.

RCS declined to comment.

Italian daily La Stampa said on Tuesday that publishing company Gallimard has made an offer worth more than 200 million euros for the 77 pct stake in Flammarion held by debt-laden RCS.

The paper said RCS shareholders were divided on what to do.

"The offer from Gallimard is not the only one," the second source said. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Michel Rose)