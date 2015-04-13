(Rewrites first paragraph, adds Glass Lewis, ISS comments)
MILAN, April 13 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup
faced calls for shareholders to back alternative
boardroom candidates, having been criticised by one outspoken
investor over plans to sell its book publishing and certain real
estate assets.
Advisory group Glass Lewis advised shareholders to vote in
favour of candidates put forward by investor Urbano Cairo,
increasing his chances to gain representation on the company's
new board, on which shareholders will vote on April 23.
The list presented by the Italian businessman, who holds 4.6
percent of RCS and has criticised the company's strategy on
several occasions, was also backed by smaller advisor Frontis
Governance, three sources close to the matter said.
Meanwhile proxy advisor ISS favoured a list presented by
fund managers association Assogestioni, adding the slate was
"better positioned to represent the long-term interests of
minority shareholders and carry out an independent oversight of
the management's action".
Glass Lewis said in its recommendation letter that the
nominees brought "an appropriate level of experience and
diversity of expertise to the board".
However a group of investors led by carmaker Fiat Chrysler
and investment bank Mediobanca are likely to
win the majority of the board seats, leading to the confirmation
of CEO Pietro Scott Jovane. These investors have a combined
stake of around 38 percent.
Cairo has criticised Jovane's plan to sell RCS's book
business to rival Mondadori, as well as to dispose of
some real estate holdings.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, Maria Pia Quaglia and
Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)