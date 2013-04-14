MILAN, April 14 The board of Italy's money-losing RCS MediaGroup on Sunday approved the general terms of a capital increase needed for its turnaround.

The board of the publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, which met for more than five hours on Sunday, also said it had agreed with creditor banks to reschedule maturing loans worth 575 million euros ($753 million), confirming an earlier report.

RCS is seeking support from the top banks and blue-chip companies that control the group for a cash call of up to 600 million euros ($786 million) by 2015, with a first 400 million euro tranche by July.

Board member Paolo Merloni, a minority shareholder in the group, resigned over the decisions taken by the board, RCS said.

Shareholders are expected to meet over the capital increase by the end of May, following a board meeting on April 28. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)