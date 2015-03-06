(Repeats story with no changes)

MILAN, March 6 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has decided to start exclusive talks with Arnoldo Mondadori over the possible sale of its books business, it said on Friday.

The exclusivity period will last until May 29, it said in a statement. A deal would further cement the leading position in Italy's book market of Mondadori, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Debt-laden RCS also said it was starting exclusive talks with a top investment firm to sell its 44.45 percent stake in Gruppo Finelco, which controls three radio channels.

It did not name the investment firm but a source close to the matter said the potential buyer was Italian private equity Clessidra. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Emilio Parodi and Valentina Za)