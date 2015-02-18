MILAN Feb 18 Italian publisher Mondadori has presented a non-binding offer to buy the book unit of RCS MediaGroup, the companies said in separate statements made at the behest of market regulator Consob.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources familiar with the talks said Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy RCS Libri in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)