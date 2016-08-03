(Adds Cairo quote on potential legal battle, details)

MILAN Aug 3 RCS MediaGroup's CEO and chairman quit on Wednesday, allowing top shareholder Urbano Cairo to take the helm after winning a battle for control of the Milan-based publisher.

RCS, which publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, is seen as an influential asset in a country where newspapers still shape the political and economic debate.

Corriere could have an important role to play ahead of this autumn's constitutional reform referendum, which could determine the future of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government.

"I want all powers and want to understand when, how and why each cent comes out of the company," Cairo, the founder of Cairo Communication, said recently after reaching a 60 percent shareholding in RCS.

A share and cash offer by Cairo Communications, 53 percent owned by its founder, last month unexpectedly prevailed over an all-cash bid by a consortium which included four existing RCS investors and private equity fund Investindustrial.

On Wednesday, after an RCS board meeting, Cairo told journalists he had been appointed chairman and chief executive of RCS and was eager to start putting his stamp on it.

"I will not go on holiday ... it is important to start as soon as possible because I need to know better the group," he said, adding he would meet Corriere's director and employees on Thursday following the resignation of RCS CEO Laura Cioli, Chairman Maurizio Costa and director Gerardo Bragiotti.

Shareholders will meet on Sept. 26 to vote on a complete renewal of the board, RCS said in a statement.

CAIRO TOUCH

Cairo - who started his career as aide of media mogul and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - is set to merge RCS over the next two years into his media business that includes a national TV network and several weekly publications.

The new group is expected to reach 1.3 billion euros in consolidated revenues at the end of next year.

With a reputation for cost-cutting while sparing jobs, Cairo will seek to restore RCS's balance sheet, relaunching the few magazines RCS has left and investing in its popular sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy's most read newspaper.

On Wednesday Cairo hinted at moving the headquarters of its own media company to the outskirts of Milan where RCS MediaGroup is based, in a possible first move to reduce expenses.

RCS has lost 1.3 billion euros over the past five years as the Internet bites into advertising revenues and readership, with over 400 million euros in debt thanks in good part to a past bad investment in Spain.

"An outsider with skills and a credible proposal has won over an offer that was more uncertain from an industrial point of view but which came with better connections," economics professor Marco Gambaro said.

The rival bid consortium included influential investment bank Mediobanca which for years has been at the heart of Italy's relationship with capitalism.

Some members of the losing consortium said they wanted Italian authorities to check the conditions under which Cairo won the battle for the control of RCS.

Commenting on the possibility of a legal battle, Cairo said on Wednesday that he had acted "with absolute transparency" during the takeover.

The fight over the heavily-indebted group started after car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sold its 16.7 percent stake in the company. (Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alexander Smith)