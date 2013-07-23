UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 23 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders will meet on July 31 to disclose the new amounts held by shareholders following a recently-completed capital increase.
The loss-making publisher completed a 410 million euro ($541.96 million) rights issue earlier this month, which it needed to stay in business. Carmaker Fiat has emerged as the largest shareholder after the capital increase. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O'Leary)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources