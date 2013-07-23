MILAN, July 23 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders will meet on July 31 to disclose the new amounts held by shareholders following a recently-completed capital increase.

The loss-making publisher completed a 410 million euro ($541.96 million) rights issue earlier this month, which it needed to stay in business. Carmaker Fiat has emerged as the largest shareholder after the capital increase. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O'Leary)