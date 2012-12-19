BRIEF-OTCO International to consider proposal for taking up trading activity in timber products
* Says to consider proposal for taking up trading activity in timber products Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mdZNJ0) Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 19 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it will need significant new capital to achieve its new 2013-15 financial targets.
The publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, unveiled on Wednesday a cost-cutting industrial plan focusing on core activities and digital innovation.
The group said it expects revenues steady at 1.6 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in 2015, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at around 160 million euros excluding one-off charges.
The plan includes the disposal of non-core assets, the group said.
Shares in RCS MediaGroup rose 5 percent immediately after the plan was unveiled, but were up 0.87 percent at 1426 GMT. ($1 = 0.7568 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says to consider proposal for taking up trading activity in timber products Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mdZNJ0) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 30.6 million rgt versus 3.8 million rgt; qtrly revenue 67.3 million rgt versus 27.9 million rgt
* Group is expected to record a profit for six months ended 31 December 2016