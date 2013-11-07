UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 7 Milan prosecutors have opened a probe into alleged missing funds at the sports division of Italian publishing group RCS MediaGroup, investigative sources said on Thursday.
The division organises Italy's cycle race Giro d'Italia.
RCS was not immediately reachable for a comment.
Shares in RCS extended losses to trade down 7 percent at 1638 GMT.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources