MILAN Oct 19 Italy's market watchdog Consob has requested financier Alessandro Porto for more information over an alleged shareholder pact linked to a 2.8 percent in publisher RCS Mediagroup, a source close to Consob said on Friday.

Proto earleir this month announced that four investors had allied themselves in a shareholder pact to buy 2.8 percent in RCS, which owns Italy's influential Corriere della Sera daily.

Separately, Proto said on Friday he had offered to buy the whole of the RCS stake held by the Benetton family for 3 euros per share, pushing RCS shares nearly 15 percent higher.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio)