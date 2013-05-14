MILAN May 14 Italian debt-laden publisher RCS
MediaGroup said on Tuesday its net loss more than
tripled to 107.1 million euros in the first quarter of this
year, from 27.3 million euros one year ago.
RCS, which plans to launch a cash call of up to 500 million
euros ($649.12 million) in July to continue running as a
business, said its debt increased to 902.4 million euros from
846 million euros at the end of last year.
The publisher of Italy's influential newspaper Corriere
della Sera and Spain's El Mundo said it plans to sell the
flagship building in the centre of Milan where its daily
Corriere della Sera is based by the end of this year.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Naomi O'Leary)