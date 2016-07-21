UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 21 A consortium comprising four investors in Italy's RCS Mediagroup and private equity firm Investindustrial has filed a complaint with prosecutors after losing out to media group Cairo Communication in a takeover battle for RCS, legal sources said.
Cairo secured 49 percent of RCS, the influential publisher of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper Corriere della Sera, with a cash-and-share offer that trumped the consortium's all-cash bid.
Earlier on Thursday, the group had said it had asked market regulator Consob to verify possible irregularities in Cairo's bid.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro,)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources