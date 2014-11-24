(Adds reactions of investors to announcement and details from
Nov 24 RCS Capital Corp on Monday said
some brokerage firms that had suspended sales of non-traded real
estate investment trusts it sponsors because of its suspected
ties to a troubled company had reinstated their sales
agreements.
RCS, which owns eight brokerage firms and a business that
supplies the illiquid REITs and other "alternative" investment
products to other broker-dealers, called the resumption a vote
of confidence but did not say how many of the 250-plus companies
in its sales network had suspended sales or how many have
reinstated them. It said only that 51 selling agreements resumed
and did not respond to queries about whether any were with its
own brokerages that had frozen sales of some products.
Among larger firms in the sales network, Fidelity
Investments has not resumed sales of RCS products to
broker-dealers and investment advisers, a spokeswoman said. A
spokeswoman for LPL Financial, which provides products
to more than 13,000 independent brokers, did not respond to a
request for comment.
The paucity of specifics appeared to concern investors
already worried about RCS's intertwined relations with American
Realty Capital Properties Inc.
RCS shares, which had risen more than 2 percent to $11.12
before Monday's announcement, closed up less than 1 percent at
$11.
Firms pulled their sales after ARCP on Oct. 29 disclosed a
$23 million accounting error and, subsequently,
regulatory investigations. Since then, RCS shares have fallen
about 36 percent.
RCS has repeatedly asserted its autonomy from ARCP, but a
real estate entrepreneur named Nicholas Schorsch is executive
chairman of RCS, chairman of ARCP and co-CEO of an ARCP
affiliate that manages RCS's business and pays its management
team.
RCS also gives 10 percent of its pretax profit plus
incentive fees to the ARC affiliate, it said in its annual proxy
statement in April. Those fees in the six months after RCS's
June 2013 initial public offering totaled $6.5 million,
according to the proxy statement.
"We have consistently communicated to the market our belief
that the suspensions of certain of our ongoing selling
agreements were of a temporary nature," Bill Dwyer, CEO of the
wholesaling business, said in a statement on Monday. He
underscored his confidence by saying he recently bought 42,000
RCS shares.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)