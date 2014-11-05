(New throughout, adds that RCS has suspended sales of American
Realty products)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Nov 5 Shares of RCS Capital Corp
on Wednesday retraced some losses from the previous
day's 20 percent slide after the company reassured investors
that client companies that have suspended sales of some of its
real estate investment products "are likely to reinstate the
selling agreements."
On Tuesday, RCS shares plunged 20 percent when LPL Financial
Holdings, which supplies investment products to almost
14,000 brokers, joined Securities America and some other
brokerage firms in suspending sales of nontraded REITs and other
products sponsored by RCS and American Realty Capital Properties
.
On Wednesday, shares of RCS, which sponsors real estate
investment trust products and owns a network of independent
brokerages, rose 6.1 percent to close at $11.58. They jumped as
much as 11 percent after RCS asserted that its management and
accounting processes are independent of American Realty Capital
Properties, and also reassured investors about the selling
agreements.
RCS and American Realty Capital were both founded by real
estate investment trust entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch, who is
executive chairman of RCS Capital and chairman of ARCP.
The brokers in the selling networks bolted after American
Realty Capital Properties last week disclosed that it
fired two senior executives because of accounting irregularities
that will require it to restate earnings..
Even Cetera Financial Group, RCS Capital's own group of
eight independent brokerage firms, has suspended sales of all
products sponsored by ARCP and Cole Capital, an ARCP affiliate,
a person familiar with the companies said Wednesday. Investment
News, a trade publication for investment advisers, reported
Wednesday that Cetera had suspended sales of products affiliated
with Cole.
A spokeswoman at LPL Financial said the company has not
reinstated sales to date, and had no other comment.
Schorsch did not respond to requests for comment.
Spokespeople at RCS Capital declined to comment on whether
any senior executives still hold positions at American Realty
Capital. The websites of both companies said Peter Budko, chief
investment officer and a board member of RCS Capital, also is
CIO of American Realty Capital.
The nontraded REITS on which Schorsch has built his fortune
are illiquid and sold primarily to clients of independent
brokerage firms who realize profits when underlying REIT
properties are sold.
In addition to its eight brokerage firms, RCS has deals
pending to buy Girard Securities in San Diego and VSR Financial
Services in Overland Park, Kansas. Together with those small
firms, Cetera will service more than 9,000 independent brokers,
second only to LPL as the biggest independent brokerage firm.
J. Michael Stanfield, chief executive of VSR Financial, told
Reuters on Tuesday that the plunge in RCAP's stock has not
dissuaded him from selling his company for the same 50/50
combination of RCS Capital stock and cash that was announced in
August.
The deal is waiting for approval from the U.S. Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, Stanfield said.
Executives at Girard did not return calls for comment.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)