NEW YORK Nov 13 Executives at RCS Capital Corp, , a retail brokerage that also sells products to outside advisers, said Thursday that some of its broker clients are resuming their relationships with the company, and most others expect to do so soon.

Some brokerage firms, including LPL Financial, the biggest U.S. independent broker-dealer, stopped selling RCS Capital-delivered products after American Realty Capital Properties late last month said it had discovered accounting irregularities. American Realty Capital is a real estate investment trust founded by Nicholas Schorsch, who also is a founder of RCS.

The problems that American Realty discovered will force the company to restate some of its quarterly results. The company, which is being investigated by the FBI, has fired its chief financial officer.

Schorsch is chairman and former chief executive of American Realty and executive chairman of RCS Capital. RCS last week canceled a plan to buy an asset management unit of American Realty for at least $700 million, spurring American Realty to sue the company on Tuesday alleging breach of contract.

In a conference call on Thursday, RCS executives said "a number of firms" have lifted the sales suspensions, but they did not specify names or numbers. An RCS spokesman, who confirmed that some of RCS's own brokerage units suspended sales, would not comment beyond the company's statements.

On Thursday, RCS posted adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents, trailing the 43-cent target forecast by analysts. The company's shares closed down 2 percent at $11.35. The shares have fallen more than 30 percent since American Realty announced its accounting issues at the end of October.

RCS makes most of its revenue from nine brokerage firms it owns that operate under the Cetera Financial Group umbrella.

Michael Weil, Chief Executive at RCS, said on Thursday that accounting and auditing company McGladrey LLP has reviewed the firm's financials and controls for 2013, and given it a clean bill of health. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, its auditor since the second quarter, has already certified its results.

Despite the recent turmoil, RCS said it has retained its top brokers. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)