MILAN May 29 RCS MediaGroup investor Italmobiliare said on Tuesday it will vote in favour of the Italian debt-laden publisher's planned 400-million-euro rights issue when shareholders meet tomorrow to approve the move.

"Our decision is to vote in favour because we think the company needs a capital hike," Italmobiliare chairman and CEO Giampiero Pesenti said on the sidelines of his group's shareholder meeting.

Pesenti also said the group's estimated contribution to the cash call was around 30 million euros ($39 million), a sum he described a "quite significant given the current situation (in crisis-hit Italy)".

Italmobiliare is RCS's fourth largest investor with a stake of around 7.7 percent.

($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting By Sara Rossi, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)