MILAN Oct 27 The board of Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is set to propose Laura Cioli as the company's new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Cioli is already an RCS board member and the chief executive of credit card company CartaSi. She also serves on the boards of phone group Telecom Italia, builder Salini Impregilo and airport retailer World Duty Free. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, Elvira Pollina, Luca Trogni, writing by Agnieszka Flak)