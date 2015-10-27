UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 27 The board of Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is set to propose Laura Cioli as the company's new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Cioli is already an RCS board member and the chief executive of credit card company CartaSi. She also serves on the boards of phone group Telecom Italia, builder Salini Impregilo and airport retailer World Duty Free. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, Elvira Pollina, Luca Trogni, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources