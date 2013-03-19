MILAN, March 19 Internet company Dada said it had agreed to open its data room to potential bidders at the request of its top shareholder, RCS MediaGroup, which is considering selling its 54.6 percent stake in the firm.

"The board of Dada has agreed to comply with this request," Dada said in a statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)