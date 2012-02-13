MILAN Feb 13 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Monday it planned to book 300 million euros of impairments on its Spanish unit Unidad Editorial for the 2011 fiscal year, as it posted a 2.7 percent fall in full-year consolidated sales.

Unidad Editorial controls Madrid daily El Mundo, among other Spanish publications.

The owner of Italy's leading newspaper Il Corriere della Sera said in preliminary results it could not ensure it would reach its 3-year business plan's revenue target, citing a contraction in advertising revenue.

It said advertising had been undermined by an economic crisis that hit its main markets in southern Europe particularly hard.

RCS Mediagroup added in the statement it would implement further cost-cutting measures and intended to reduce its debt even in the absence of extraordinary transactions.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after non-recurring income and expenses were down more than 9 percent to 167.5 million euro ($221.38 million). ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)