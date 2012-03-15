Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
MILAN, March 15 The board of Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will examine on Friday offers for Flammarion which give the French unit an enterprise value of 200-300 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"The offers give an enterprise value of around 200 million euros," one of the sources said. A second said the enterprise value is closer to 300 million euros than 200 million euros.
Another source said also French publisher Albin Michel had presented an offer, confirming media reports.
RCS board meeting on Friday, due to approve the company's 2011 results, will not take a final decision on the matter.
Sources close to the situation said earlier in March that RCS was unlikely to decide on the possible sale of Flammarion before May, when the debt-laden Italian publisher may undergo a management reshuffle. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.