MILAN May 8 Disagreements among shareholders at
Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup could further delay
the appointment of a new CEO charged with turning around the
loss-making company, sources close to the situation said on
Tuesday.
"There is no yet agreement on the candidate. The plan
remains that of getting an external hire. A new selection
process cannot be rules out," one of the sources said.
RCS, published of Italy's top daily Corriere della Sera, had
hired head-hunters to find a new top manager by May 14, when the
approval of quarterly results is due. Originally the plan was to
appoint a new CEO by May 2.
Pietro Scott-Jovane, CEO of the Italian unit of Microsoft,
and Sisal head Emilio Petrone have been mentioned as the
strongest candidates. The sources close to the situation have
said several potential hires were reluctant to accept the
position because of the company's complex governance and
challenging media business.
While RCS's market capitalisation of 520 million euros ($676
million) makes it 15th among European publishers, the company
plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.
Its shareholder base includes Italy's industrial and
financial establishment from investment bank Mediobanca
to car maker Fiat.
In April, the company halved the number of its board members
in a management shake-up aimed at reducing investor interference
in the company's affairs and improving financial performance.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Additional Reporting by Lisa Jucca)