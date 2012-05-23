BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
MILAN May 23 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will appoint Pietro Scott Jovane, head of the Italian unit of Microsoft, as chief executive at a board meeting on Friday, sources close to the situation told Reuters.
Loss-making RCS, which publishes Italy's leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, has been looking for a new CEO since April when it carried out a management shake-up aimed at reducing investor interference in the company's affairs and improving financial performance.
Friday's board meeting is "related to the appointment of a new director, who - if nothing happens - will be Pietro Scott Jovane," one of the sources said.
While RCS's market capitalisation of 450 million euros makes it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.