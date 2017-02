MILAN, April 4 RCS MediaGroup's chairman Piergaetano Marchetti and its chief executive Antonello Perricone are set to leave, two sources close to the situation said, as the Italian company's shareholders move ahead to renew the board.

One source said Italian academic Angelo Provasoli will replace Marchetti, who will stay as board member, while the plan is to name the new chief executive by May 2. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)