MILAN, April 6 Italian businessman Giuseppe Rotelli has agreed to buy a 5.24 percent stake in RCS MediaGroup , which publishes Italy's most influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, in a deal that would make him the company's biggest shareholder.

Pandette, a company controlled by the Rotelli family, said in a statement on Friday it had signed a preliminary deal to buy the stake from Partecipazioni Editoriali for 53.7 million euros ($70.2 million), which corresponds to around 1.39 euros a share.

Pandette is already the second-biggest RCS investor with voting rights on a 11.3 percent stake, but it is not part of a group of shareholders led by Mediobanca that controls the company.

Shares in RCS ended at 0.759 euros on Thursday, up nearly 21 percent on the day after a management shake-up.

The deal is subject to clearance by Partecipazioni Editoriali's creditors and would be effective after the May 2 shareholder meeting. Partecipazioni also agreed to vote according to Pandette's instructions, however.

($1 = 0.7655 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jane Baird)