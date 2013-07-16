MILAN, July 16 RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday it had raised 409.9 million euros ($538 million) in a rights issue that will allow the debt-laden Italian publisher keep running as a business.

About 300 million ordinary shares were subscribed, or 92.7 percent of the shares in issue, while the consortium of underwriting banks has taken up 14 million ordinary shares, corresponding to 18.2 million euros, it said in a statement.

According to Reuters calculations, unsubscribed rights corresponding to an over 5 percent stake were not turned into shares.

The bank consortium comprises Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Commerzbank, Mediobanca, UBI Banca and Credit Suisse, it said. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Francesca Landini)