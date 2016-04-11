(Adds details, analyst, source)

MILAN, April 11 Expectations that Italian media group Cairo Communication may have to lift its all-share offer for struggling RCS Mediagroup lifted the publisher's stock more than 20 percent on Monday.

The current offer, announced late on Friday, would create a leading multimedia and publishing house, combining Cairo's periodicals and TV operations with RCS's newspaper business -- which includes Italy's influential daily Corriere della Sera.

Cairo's bid is the latest twist in Italy's media sector which has been shaken up by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's (FCA) decision announced last month to exit heavily indebted RCS where it is the largest investor.

As part of that deal, FCA is folding its media unit into L'Espresso group, which publishes Corriere's main rival la Repubblica newpaper, creating a stronger competitor for RCS.

In its statement late on Friday, Cairo, led by Italian businessman Urbano Cairo, said it sought to have at least 50 percent plus 1 share of RCS.

The offer was launched at a ratio of 0.12 Cairo share for each RCS share, implying a valuation of 0.551 euros per RCS share, or 0.527 euros if including a dividend still to be paid to Cairo shareholders.

By 0950 GMT, RCS shares were up 23 percent at 0.5605 euros, with one trader saying investors expected Cairo to up its offer.

In a radio interview on Monday, Urbano Cairo said his offer valued RCS at nearly 700 million euros ($797 million), nearly three times RCS' current market capitalisation of 237 million euros and around twice the market cap of rival L'Espresso .

Analysts said the current terms of the bid undervalued RCS, even though they argued that it would give the publisher a stable core shareholder after FCA's exit, make it part of a stronger publishing group and accelerate its turnaround.

Should Cairo's company become RCS's largest shareholder, it would finally establish someone from the media and publishing business as its largest investor.

A source close to the matter said some powerful RCS investors, including investment bank Mediobanca, insurer Unipol, fashion group Tod's owner Diego della Valle, the Rotelli family of health entrepreneurs, and tyremaker Pirelli are not keen on taking up the offer.

"The main hurdle is the price," the source added.

