(Adds details, context)

MILAN, July 8 Two rivals vying for Italy's RCS MediaGroup raised their bids on Friday in a last attempt to turn the tide in a long-running battle for control of the influential publisher.

Milan-based RCS publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, ownership of which is seen as influential in a country where newspapers still have an important role in shaping the political and business debate, despite a broader decline in public readership.

Cairo Communication, headed by media tycoon Urbano Cairo, increased its takeover offer for RCS for the third time, proposing 0.18 of a share of itself for every RCS share, up from the 0.17 it offered in its previous bid.

It also sweetened its initial all-share proposal by offering an additional 0.25 euros in cash for each RCS share tendered.

Based on Cairo's closing price on Friday of 4.38 euros per share, the offer values RCS shares at 1.04 euros each.

RCS shares closed at 0.852 euros on Friday.

In a separate statement, a consortium made up of private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of influential RCS shareholders, including investment bank Mediobanca and tyremaker Pirelli, raised its rival offer to 1 euro per RCS share from its latest bid of 0.80 euros per share.

It was the last opportunity for bidders to improve their offers. Italy's antitrust authority gave both offers the green light on Friday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Hay)