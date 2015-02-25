UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME Feb 25 Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had not received any information about a non-binding offer for the book unit of RCS Mediagroup by fellow publisher Mondadori.
Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy RCS Libri in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170.36 million), sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.