ROME Feb 25 Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had not received any information about a non-binding offer for the book unit of RCS Mediagroup by fellow publisher Mondadori.

Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy RCS Libri in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170.36 million), sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)