MILAN, April 8 The shareholder pact controlling debt-ridden Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is not expcted to be dissolved ahead of time, RCS investor Giampiero Pesenti said on Monday.

When asked whether he thought the pact would be disbanded early, Pesenti told reporters: "I don't think so."

There has been speculation by the Italian media that the shareholder group could be unwinded before it expires in 2014 as the publisher goes ahead with plans for a rights issue of up to 600 million euros.

The shareholder group includes Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca, Intesa Sanpaolo, carmaker Fiat insurer Assicurazioni Generali, and the Pesenti family behind cement maker Italcementi. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni)