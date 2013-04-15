MILAN, April 15 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup's CFO Riccardo Taranto said on Monday the company's controlling shareholders had already committed "with letters" to subscribing about 50 percent of its planned 400 million euros ($524 million) rights issue.

In a conference call to present the company's new strategy plan, Taranto said the rights issue was "basically 91 percent" covered when guarantees by a bank underwriting consortium are taken into account. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)