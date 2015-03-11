UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 11 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its full-year net loss halved to 110.8 million euros ($117 million) in 2014 from 218.5 million the previous year, helped by higher margins across its businesses.
RCS, which publishes Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera, also said it expects to report an operating profit this year, while revenues are seen rising slightly after falling 2.6 percent to 1.28 billion euros in 2014.
RCS said in 2014 it beat its efficiency target with savings of 72 million euros.
($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.