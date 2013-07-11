* All unexercised rights in 421 million euro cash call sold

* One investor bought majority of rights - source

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, July 11 A single unidentified investor has acquired the majority of the rights to buy 11 percent of RCS MediGroup, a move that could influence the battle for control of the Italian publisher.

All unexercised rights in the debt-laden firm's 421 million euro ($541 million) share issue were sold by Thursday, according to Reuters data. The buyers have until Tuesday to turn the rights into shares and reveal their identity.

"A single buyer has acquired a large block, getting hold of the majority of the rights," said one person who had been briefed about the auction books.

RCS MediGroup's share issue, which it needs to keep it afloat, has fueled debate about strategy between two of the publisher's key shareholders, automaker Fiat and shoe businessman Diego Della Valle, though sources with knowledge of the auction said neither of the parties had participated in it.

Tod's owner Della Valle holds 8.8 percent of RCS, and Fiat has around 20 percent. Fiat has played king-maker in a recent management reshuffle, installing CEO Pietro Scott Jovane and backing his turnaround plan.

Della Valle opposed RCS's Fiat-backed relaunch plan, as well as governance rules giving a group of core shareholders including Fiat the power to appoint RCS's current board of directors. Della Valle is not in the core shareholder group.

RCS is a relatively small publisher compared to its European peers, but for Italy's business elite it is a much coveted asset because its flagship newspaper Corriere della Sera plays a key role in shaping public opinion.

Shares in RCS were up 1.2 percent at 1.304 euros at 1232 GMT, giving the company - which has net debt of around 900 million euros - a market value of 630 million euros. The stock has lost 55 percent in the last three months. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sophie Walker)