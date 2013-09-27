Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Sept 27 RDA Microelectronics Inc said China's state-owned Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd offered to buy shares of the company it does not already own at $15.50 per American depositary share, valuing the radio frequency chipmaker at about $750 million.
The offer represents a premium of 11.7 percent to RDA Microelectronics' Thursday close of $13.88.
The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its board of directors was reviewing the proposal.
Shanghai Pudong is owned by the Pudong New Area government of Shanghai.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.