Sept 27 RDA Microelectronics Inc said China's state-owned Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd offered to buy shares of the company it does not already own at $15.50 per American depositary share, valuing the radio frequency chipmaker at about $750 million.

The offer represents a premium of 11.7 percent to RDA Microelectronics' Thursday close of $13.88.

The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its board of directors was reviewing the proposal.

Shanghai Pudong is owned by the Pudong New Area government of Shanghai.