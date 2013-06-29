June 28 The publisher of the Reader's Digest
magazine said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of
July after the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New
York approved its reorganization plan.
The Reader's Digest Association Inc and its
affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the
second time in less than four years in February, citing a
greater-than-expected decline in the media industry.
"The court's confirmation of our restructuring plan is an
important step for our company and sets the stage for our future
as a much more focused company," Chief Executive Robert Guth
said in a statement.
The publisher, which had earlier filed for bankruptcy in
2009, will see its debt reduced by more than 80 percent to about
$100 million under the restructuring plan, the company said.
It will also convert about $465 million of secured notes to
equity.